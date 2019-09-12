Prins Amedeo toont trots zijn kersverse zoontje Maximilian MVO

12 september 2019

10u39 0 Royalty Prins Amedeo (33) deelt voor het eerst een foto van zijn kersverse babyzoontje. Dat kiekje toonde hij op Instagram, samen met de rest van zijn gezin.

Amedeo en zijn vrouw, prinses Elisabetta, tonen trots het eerste beeld van hun zoontje, en geven daarbij ook zijn naam prijs: Maximilian.

Prins Amedeo en zijn vrouw verloofden zich op 15 februari 2014, waarna ze op 5 juli van dat jaar in Rome in het huwelijksbootje stapten. Als oudste zoon van prinses Astrid is prins Amedeo geboren zonder geboorterecht op de Belgische troon. Door de grondwetswijziging van 21 juni 1991, waarbij de Salische Wet werd afgeschaft, is prins Amedeo later wel opgenomen in de lijn van troonopvolging, na zijn moeder. Prins Amedeo vroeg voor zijn huwelijk geen formele toestemming aan koning Filip, waardoor zijn recht op de troon toen verviel. Op 20 september 2015 vroeg hij alsnog instemming voor het huwelijk, wat hij met terugwerkende kracht verkreeg. Hierdoor is hij momenteel zesde in rij, na de kinderen van koning Filip en na zijn moeder. Zijn dochter Anna Astrid en zijn zoontje zijn respectievelijk zevende en achtste in lijn voor de Belgische troon.