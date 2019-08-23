Presentatrice diep door het stof na belachelijk maken prins George (6) vanwege balletlessen Sebastiaan Quekel

23 augustus 2019

23u33

Good Morning America-presentatrice Lara Spencer (50) heeft zich de woede van duizenden kijkers op de hals gehaald na het publiekelijk belachelijk maken van prins George, de derde in lijn voor de Britse troonopvolging. Spencer barstte gisteravond in lachen uit toen ze onthulde dat de 6-jarige zoon van William en Kate Middleton balletlessen gaat volgen. "Jongetjes uitlachen omdat ze dansen, dat is zo triest!"

De 6-jarige prins George, het oudste kind van de Britse prins William en zijn vrouw Kate, gaat volgende maand terug naar St. Thomas’s Battersea, een peperdure en super-de-luxe privéschool in Londen waarvoor zijn ouders bijna twintigduizend pond per jaar betalen. Zijn omvangrijke vakkenpakket bestaat onder meer uit wekelijkse balletoefeningen, wat nogal op de lachspieren van Lara Spencer werkt.



“Oh, hij ziet er zo gelukkig uit vanwege zijn balletlessen”, vertelt de presentatrice cynisch bij een foto waarop het jongetje lachend poseert. “Prins William zegt dat George erg van zijn balletlessen houdt. Wel, ik heb nieuws voor u, prins William: we zullen zien hoe lang dat duurt.”

“Ze doet aan pesten”

Het opmerkelijke televisiefragment leidt wereldwijd tot veel ophef en veel kijkers en beroemdheden dringen er bij het programma op aan dat Spencer zich openlijk verontschuldigt voor het bespotten van de toekomstige koning van Engeland. “Deze schattige jongen wordt belachelijk gemaakt door een volwassen vrouw op de nationale televisie in Amerika voor het volgen van balletles”, tiert Brian L. Friedman op Instagram.



De choreograaf, die onder anderen met met Britney Spears en Cher samenwerkt, stelt dat Spencer aan pesten doet. “Opgegroeid als danser, werd ik vreselijk gepest en dat is precies wat dit is. Ze leert dat het oké is om jongens uit te lachen die willen dansen en dat is zo triest.”

“Schandelijke houding”

Arlene Phillips, een voormalig professioneel danser, walgt eveneens van de uitlatingen. “Wat een schandelijke, verouderde, schadelijke houding die naar de massa wordt uitgedragen. Mannen die ervoor kiezen om te dansen moeten we alleen maar aanmoedigen, of het nu als een leuke hobby is of voor een toekomst als een professional.”



Ook Travis Wall, choreograaf bij Amerikaanse versie van So You Think You Can Dance, liet van zich horen. “Je hebt nu olie op het vuur gegooid rond een enorm probleem in ons land, pesten... De volgende keer dat je een kind dat dansles heeft wil uitlachen, kijk dan eens naar jezelf in de spiegel en vraag jezelf af of je vandaag iemand wil pesten”, zei hij in een video die hij deelde via Twitter.



Spencer gaat na alle kritiek diep door het stof. “Mijn oprechte excuses voor de ongevoelige opmerking die ik gisteren heb gemaakt”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Van ballet tot alles wat iemand wil ontdekken in het leven, ik zou zeggen: ga ervoor. Ik geloof er oprecht in dat we allemaal vrij zouden moeten zijn om onze passies te volgen.”