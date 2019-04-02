Opvallend: Harry en Meghan lanceren eigen Instagram-account SD

02 april 2019

19u09

Bron: Reuters 0 Royalty De Britse prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan lanceerden vandaag een eigen, officiële account op Instagram: ‘@sussexroyal’. Voordien deelde het koppel een account met prins William en zijn familie.

“Welkom bij onze officiële Instagram; we kijken uit naar het delen van het werk dat ons drijft, de doelen die we steunen, belangrijke aankondigingen en de mogelijkheid om een licht te werpen op belangrijke kwesties. Wij danken u voor uw steun en heten u welkom bij @sussexroyal”, staat er in het eerste bericht van prins Harry en Meghan op Instagram te lezen. Het bericht wordt vergezeld van een reeks van tien foto’s van de twee tijdens werkbezoeken.

Voordien toonde het koppel foto’s via de officiële Instagramaccount van Kensington Palace, dat ze deelden met prins William en zijn familie. Vorige maand raakte bekend dat Harry en zijn hoogzwangere vrouw Kensington Palace zouden verlaten en naar Frogmore Cottage op het Windsor Estate zouden verhuizen. Ze zouden ook een heel nieuw communicatieteam inhuren. Royalty-fans hopen alvast dat er binnenkort heel wat babyfoto’s op de fonkelnieuwe Instagramaccount zullen verschijnen.