Oeps: Nederlands koningspaar vergeet anderhalve meter in Grieks restaurant

24 augustus 2020

09u26

Bron: AD 0 Royalty Koning Willem-Alexander (53) en koningin Máxima (49) hebben zich tijdens hun vakantie in Griekenland even niet aan de coronaregel van 1,5 meter afstand gehouden, zo blijkt uit een vrolijke foto die online circuleert. De Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst wil niet reageren op de ‘privékwestie'. Dat schrijft het AD.

De foto werd genomen in een restaurant op het Griekse eiland Milos. Op de foto is nog te zien dat de koning in zijn rechterhand - coronabewust, zo lijkt het - een mondkapje draagt. RTL Nieuws vond het restaurant waar de foto is genomen en nam contact op. Een medewerker van het restaurant bevestigde dat de koning en koningin afgelopen week in het restaurant waren en dat de man op de foto één van de eigenaren is. “De foto was voor een privé fotoalbum”, zegt hij tegen RTL. En over het schenden van de coronaregels: “dat was een foutje.”

De Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst (RVD) wil niet reageren op de foto, die als onhandig beschouwd kan worden in een periode waarin het kabinet nog altijd hamert op voldoende afstand houden - anderhalve meter dus. “Het is een privésituatie”, zegt een woordvoerder. Eerder verschenen ook al foto's van het koningspaar op internet en in diverse media. Die foto’s tonen Willem-Alexander en Máxima in badkleding aan boord en bij hun nieuwe boot.