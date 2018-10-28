Noren leven mee met prinses Mette-Marit die ernstige longziekte heeft Redactie

28 oktober 2018

13u58

Bron: AD 0 Royalty Kroonprins Haakon van Noorwegen heeft voor het eerst openlijk gesproken over de chronische longziekte die bij zijn vrouw Mette-Marit is vastgesteld. De 45-jarige Mette-Marit heeft een ongebruikelijke variant van longfibrose: een aandoening waarbij littekenweefsel in de longen ontstaat.

“Ik denk dat de meeste dingen wel zijn gezegd, maar het moge duidelijk zijn dat dit iets is waar we samen doorheen moeten", zei Haakon tijdens een publiek optreden. Hij voelt zich gesteund door het Noorse volk, dat al tijden massaal met het paar meeleeft.

De kroonprinses heeft de ziekte al een tijdje onder de leden, maar het nieuws werd recent bekendgemaakt omdat de aandoening nu zo'n impact heeft op haar dagelijkse leven dat ze niet meer overal aan mee kan doen.

Volgens Mette-Marit, zo vertelde ze onlangs, wordt ze behandeld in de Universiteitskliniek Rikshospitalet in Oslo. “Ik heb last van zuurstofgebrek, hoesten en ademnood”, aldus de prinses. “Ik heb al enkele jaren gezondheidsproblemen. En nu kennen we de oorzaak.”

Moeder

Longfibrose is een onomkeerbare aandoening die te behandelen is met ontstekingsremmers en medicijnen die het afweersysteem in toom houden. De ziekte, die zich meestal openbaart bij patiënten die veel ouder zijn dan Mette-Marit, heeft zich bij de prinses langzaam ontwikkeld. Noorse media stellen dat de ziekte bij Mette-Marit in een vroeg stadium is ontdekt. Was dat later gebeurd, dan was haar levensverwachting waarschijnlijk nog maximaal twee jaar geweest. “Mijn doel is nog steeds om zo veel mogelijk te werken en zo veel mogelijk aan officiële gelegenheden deel te nemen”, aldus de moeder van drie kinderen.

Onduidelijk is vooralsnog welke behandelingen Mette-Marit moet ondergaan. De Noorse bevolking leeft hoe dan ook massaal mee. Inmiddels doen verschillende geruchten de ronde. Zo zou de prinses op een wachtlijst staan voor een longtransplantatie en al terminaal zijn. Dergelijke berichten worden door het hof ontkend.

Mette-Marit trouwde in 2001 met Haakon. Op dat moment had ze al een zoon uit een eerder huwelijk, de inmiddels 21-jarige Marius. Samen met Haakon kreeg ze dochter Ingrid (14) en zoon Sverre (12). Haar huwelijk met Haakon sloeg destijds in al een bom, omdat Mette-Marit alleenstaande moeder was.