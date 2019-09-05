Noorse kroonprinses Mette-Marit draagt zichtbaar de sporen van haar chronische ziekte Mario Danneels

05 september 2019

06u00

Bron: Story 0 Royalty Sinds een zeldzame en ernstige longziekte werd vastgesteld bij Mette-Marit van Noorwegen, verschijnt de kroonprinses zelden nog in het openbaar. Vakantiebeelden tonen wel hoe Mette-Marit moedig strijdt en haar gezondheid op peil probeert te houden.

Al bijna een jaar leert kroonprinses Mette-Marit leven met een zeldzame variant van longfibrose, een ongeneesbare aandoening die het longweefsel agressief aantast, met vermoeidheid, ademhalingsproblemen en energietekort tot gevolg. Sinds de diagnose neemt de vrouw van prins Haakon nog maar weinig deel aan het openbare leven: ze moet niet enkel veel rusten, ze ondergaat ook intensieve behandelingen. Omdat Mette-Marit een uitzonderlijk jonge patiënte is met een afwijkend ziektebeeld, wisselen haar artsen in Oslo informatie uit met internationale specialisten. De levensverwachting van mensen met longfibrose is gemiddeld tweeëneenhalf jaar. Maar de prinses weigert weg te kwijnen in een hoekje, zo toont ze op sociale media. De beelden die ze daar onlangs postte, stralen optimisme uit. Het is een van de weinige keren dat de Noren hun toekomstige koningin dit jaar te zien hebben gekregen. En het was een beetje schrikken, want de ziekte en behandeling lijken al hun sporen te hebben nagelaten.

Aftakeling

Het was voornamelijk een vakantie in eigen land voor Haakon en Mette-Marit en hun kinderen prinses Ingrid Alexandra en prins Sverre Magnus. Reizen is immers moeilijk geworden voor de kroonprinses. Haar stokpaardje, een literatuurtrein die jaarlijks door Noorwegen trekt om lezen te promoten, werd dit jaar al beperkt tot een literatuurmetro in hoofdstad Oslo. En ook in hun vrije tijd zocht het gezin het dus vooral in de buurt. Mette-Marit plaatste op Instagram onder meer beelden van de Rallarvegen, een ongeplaveide, soms uitdagende fietsroute van 123 kilometer, waarvan ze een stuk aflegde met schoonzus Renate Jonassen, de vrouw van haar broer Espen. Voor prins Haakons 46ste verjaardag zochten de royals zoals elk jaar de rust op van Dvergsøya, een onbewoond mini-eilandje voor de kust van Mette- Marits geboortestad Kristian­sand. “Ik heb geluk dat ik de afgelopen twintig jaar met hem heb kunnen doorbrengen”, feliciteerde de prinses haar man. Op alle beelden lacht ze breeduit, maar er is geen ontkennen aan: prinses Mette-Marit lijkt op korte tijd behoorlijk verouderd en haar gezicht is gezwollen. Mogelijk het gevolg van een intensieve cortisonekuur, wat bij fibrose vaak wordt gebruikt om de aftakeling van de longen af te remmen.

Opsteker

Op Dvergsøya kreeg Mette-Marit ook ­bezoek van Marius Borg Høiby, haar 22-jarige zoon uit een vorige relatie. Hoewel Marius het koninklijke leven resoluut de rug heeft toegekeerd en Mette-Marit die drang naar privacy normaal als een leeuwin verdedigt, gaf ze toch trotse kiekjes met haar oudste vrij. Marius lijkt wat meer tot rust te zijn gekomen sinds zijn relatie met Juliane Snekkestad, een voormalig Noors Playboy-model met wie hij nu anderhalf jaar samen is. Dat het menens is, blijkt uit het feit dat de twee uit Londen zijn teruggekeerd en in december samen een huis kochten in Tønsberg, een stadje in de fjord van Oslo op een slordige honderd kilometer ten zuiden van de stad zelf. Het zal doorheen deze medische beproeving voor prinses Mette-Marit een opsteker zijn dat ook haar oudste kind weer dichtbij woont, na Marius’ omzwervingen in Amerika, Italië en Engeland. Afgelopen weekend vond het vormsel van prinses Ingrid Alexandra plaats, maar verder is de agenda van de kroonprinses in de nabije toekomst leeg. Zelfs voor een vergadering van hun eigen stichting vergezelt ze Haakon niet. Mette-Marits gezondheidstoestand baart dus zorgen, maar ze weigert passief te blijven: de afgelopen maanden redigeerde ze twaalf essays en kortverhalen die deze herfst worden uitgegeven in boekvorm, om haar passie voor lezen toch maar te kunnen blijven promoten. Zij het dan vanaf haar ziekbed…