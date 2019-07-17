Nadat hij aftrad voor haar: sultan van Maleisië alweer gescheiden van zijn Russisch model Tom Tates

17 juli 2019

15u04

Bron: AD 0 Royalty De Maleisische sultan en prins Sultan Muhammad V (50), die zich in januari na een regeringsperiode van twee jaar terugtrok als koning van Maleisië omdat seksfoto's waren opgedoken van zijn Russische echtgenote Oksana Voevodina (27), heeft tot grote ontsteltenis van zijn voormalige onderdanen toch maar besloten te gaan scheiden van zijn vrouw. De ontstane situatie wordt in Maleisië getypeerd als ‘koningsdrama’.

Uit opgedoken rechtbankstukken, in handen van The New Straits Times (een Engelstalige tabloid in Maleisië, red.) blijkt dat de echtscheiding recent maar liefst driemaal door een sharia-rechtbank is uitgesproken met het woord ‘talak‘. Volgens de islamitische wetten betekent dat de ernstigste en meest onomkeerbare vorm van echtscheiding die mogelijk is. In Maleisië is de plotselinge, nog niet bevestigde echtscheiding van Muhammad V (de vijfde) het gesprek van de dag, omdat er nog geen verklaring is gekomen over de reden voor de breuk.

Na de totaal onverwachte troonsafstand van Muhammad - die in 2016 voor 5 jaar tot koning werd gekroond - werd sultan Abdullah (59) van de staat Pahang op 31 januari dit jaar gekozen als nieuwe koning van Maleisië. De kans dat hij opstapt om plaats te maken voor Muhammad is nihil. Maar in zijn vaderland vraagt menigeen zich af waarop hij kort na de jaarwisseling en na een ziekmelding van twee maanden überhaupt opstapte. Ook omdat zijn toenmalige vrouw op dat moment zwanger was van hun eerste kindje (een zoon) die onder normale omstandigheden ooit koning van het Aziatische land had kunnen worden.

Hoewel Muhammad V nooit een officiële verklaring heeft gegeven voor zijn abdicatie, is algemeen bekend dat het verleden van de voormalige Russische schoonheidskoningin Oksana daarin een voorname rol speelde. Ze deed ze ooit mee aan een Temptation Island-achtige realityshow waarin ze poedelnaakt in een zwembad dook. In het water zou ze seksuele handelingen hebben verricht met een mannelijke deelnemer en van dat moment doken eind vorig jaar illegaal gemaakte foto's op die de Maleisische vorst in grote verlegenheid brachten. Boze tongen beweren nog steeds dat andere sultans hem aanspoorden op te stappen wegens het in diskrediet brengen van de monarchie.

Moslimceremonie

Muhammad V en de mooie Oksana trouwden in juni 2018 tijdens een geheime moslimceremonie in Maleisië. Hun verbintenis werd pas veel later bekend toen ze in de Russische hoofdstad Moskou een groot feest gaven. Na alle festiviteiten ging het koninklijke stel in Kuala Lumpur in Maleisië wonen en al snel raakte de ex-miss zwanger van haar schatrijke koning. Op 21 mei dit jaar werd hun zoontje geboren en een paar weken later al zou de echtscheiding zijn uitgesproken.



In januari werd door Maleisische media al driftig gespeculeerd over een aanstaande echtscheiding. Orthopedisch chirurg Andrei Gorbatenko, de vader van Oksana, deed die geruchten af als ‘belachelijk’. “Het is onzin. Ik lees het internet niet, maar ik zou de eerste zijn geweest die het wist”, luidde zijn enige commentaar. Het koningshuis zelf kwam nooit met een reactie op de speculaties.



Nu de echtscheiding toch een feit lijkt te zijn, zijn Maleisische en internationale media massaal op dit kersverse ‘koningsdrama’ gedoken. Opvallend in dit verband wordt een recente post van de voormalige Miss Moskou op sociale media genoemd. Daarin schrijft ze in het Engels en het Russisch te geloven dat haar zoon op een dag ‘koning van Maleisië’ zal worden. “Ook al heeft mijn man afstand van de troon gedaan”, aldus Oksana.

Dubbelzinnig

Op 6 juli plaatste ze nog een kiekje waarop ze samen met Muhammad achter de kinderwagen van hun zoontje loopt. Drie dagen later zijn haar berichten op Instagram opeens niet romantisch meer, maar volgens Maleisische media ‘ronduit dubbelzinnig’ en zelfs een ‘snoeiharde sneer’ naar haar man. Ze schrijft onder meer, zonder aanvullende uitleg; “de man die echt van zijn vrouw houdt, zal alles doen voor zijn geliefde”, “liefde en zorgzaamheid zijn de basis voor een sterke en gezonde relatie”, “een goede echtgenoot zal altijd zijn vrouw steunen en aardig zijn en zich altijd voor honderd procent aan zijn beloften houden”.

Ze gaat nog verder met zinnen als “hij neemt altijd de verantwoordelijkheid voor het gezin op zich en legt die verantwoordelijkheid niet op de schouders van zijn vrouw”, “tijdens de zwangerschap zou hij zijn vrouw meer aandacht, geschenken en zorg moeten geven” en “relaties zijn gebaseerd op hoe mensen elkaar kunnen ondersteunen en begrijpen”. Maleisische media noemen dergelijke teksten niks anders dan ‘kritiek op de tekortkomingen van haar man’.

Desondanks zijn er twee kampen in het land. Menigeen noemt de nog niet bevestigde echtscheiding begrijpelijk omdat Oksana, waarschijnlijk zonder toestemming van haar man, foto's, filmpjes en privacygevoelige gebeurtenissen uit hun privéleven op sociale media zette. Ook klinkt felle kritiek op Muhammad V. Zo zou hij zich, voordat hij als koning trouwde met de Russische beauty, beter hebben moeten verdiepen in de achtergronden van de vrouw. Oksana wordt in media ‘een op geld beluste bloedzuiger’ genoemd die de toekomst van het Maleisische koningshuis in gevaar heeft gebracht.



Oud-koningin Oksana heeft nog niet gereageerd op de scheiding en beschuldigingen aan haar adres. Muhammad en de huidige koning evenmin.