Na Meghans emotionele afscheid in Buckingham Palace: terug naar Archie, die thuisbleef uit schrik voor corona MVO

13 maart 2020

10u36

Bron: Daily Mail/Telegraph 0 Royalty Het zit erop voor Meghan Markle (38). Zij en haar echtgenoot, prins Harry (35), hebben hun laatste dag in Buckingham Palace achter de rug. Nu is het nog wachten op 31 maart, de dag waarop de Megxit officieel wordt doorgevoerd. De hertogin was emotioneel tijdens haar afscheid van het koningshuis, maar kan alvast niet wachten om haar zoontje Archie weer te zien.

De Britten dachten dat het koppel baby Archie thuis had gelaten omdat ze misnoegd waren over de situatie, maar niets is minder waar, zo beweert Meghan. Tijdens haar laatste opdracht als senior royal ontmoette ze 23 jonge scholieren in Buckingham Palace. Ze bevestigde aan de aanwezige gasten dat Archie nog in Canada verbleef, maar dat ze hem erg miste. “Ze zei dat ze hem niet achter hadden gelaten zonder reden, maar dat ze schrik hadden voor het coronavirus”, meent journalist Bryony Gordon van The Telegraph, één van de getuigen. “Baby’s zijn daar volgens bepaalde onderzoeken namelijk gevoelig aan en Meghan wilde naar eigen zeggen geen risico’s nemen.”

Royaltywatchers noemden het aanvankelijk “haatdragend” en “kinderachtig” dat het koppel ervoor koos om Archie niet mee te brengen. Vooral omdat hij daardoor geen tijd kon doorbrengen met zijn grootouders en overgrootouders. Vooral prins Philip, de 97-jarige echtgenoot van Queen Elizabeth, is er bijzonder slecht aan toe. “Voor hem had het misschien de laatste keer kunnen zijn dat hij Archie zag”, klinkt het. En ook de koningin zelf, intussen 93, wordt al een dagje ouder.

Angstaanjagend

Een vriendin van Meghan bevestigt aan de Daily Mail dat dat niet de bedoeling was. “Meghan heeft niet bewust gekozen om Archie weg te houden van zijn familie. Maar hij is nog maar 10 maanden oud en ze wilde hem niet in gevaar brengen door hem onnodig naar Europa te laten reizen in tijden van corona. Meghan noemt de hele situatie ‘angstaanjagend’ en hoopt zo snel mogelijk weer thuis te zijn. Ze mist Archie zélf namelijk ook verschrikkelijk. Maar zij en Harry zijn heel toegewijde ouders. Ze facetimen met hem elke dag.”

Tranen

Het vertrek uit het VK viel Meghan ook zwaarder dan verwacht. De hertog en hertogin organiseerden een verrassingslunch voor al hun voormalige personeel in Buckingham Palace. Daar kon Meghan haar tranen niet bedwingen terwijl ze afscheid van hen nam.