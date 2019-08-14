Met de privéjet naar Spanje: “Meghan Markle vierde 38e verjaardag met geheime vakantie op Ibiza” TK

14 augustus 2019

20u10

Bron: The Sun 0 Royalty Vorige week mocht Meghan Markle 38 kaarsjes uitblazen, en dat deed ze niet in een van de Britse koninklijke paleizen. De hertogin van Sussex zou samen met haar man prins Harry en zoontje Archie genoten hebben van een geheime vakantie op het Spaanse eiland Ibiza.

Harry en Meghan wisten hun vakantie goed verborgen te houden voor de Britse pers, onder meer door met een privéjet richting Spanje te vliegen, maar de plaatselijke pers rook wel onraad. De Majorca Daily Bulletin meldde dat het koninklijke koppel op ‘hun’ grondgebied verbleef vorige week. “Er konden geen foto’s genomen worden, aangezien het gezinnetje zich voor de camera’s verstopte in hun villa”, klinkt het in de krant. Het blad meldt verder nog dat de prins en zijn vrouw met hun eigen securityteam reisden. “De lokale politiemachten moesten niet ingeschakeld worden.

Als het koppel zoontje Archie meenam op vakantie, was het meteen ook de eerste buitenlandse reis voor de kleine prins. Ibiza is overigens niet zo’n gekke bestemming voor Meghan, die een voorliefde heeft voor het eiland: in 2016 verbleef ze er nog met twee vriendinnen. Toch hadden de Britten niet verwacht dat ze haar verjaardag zo uitgebreid ging vieren. Na de PR-nachtmerrie van haar peperdure babyshower, waarbij ze met privéjet naar New York vloog en in totaal zo’n 300.000 pond uitgaf, zou Meghan zich een tijdje koest willen houden. Royaltywatchers hadden dan ook gedacht dat ze een bescheiden feestje zou geven in Frogmore Cottage, waar ze met Harry woont.