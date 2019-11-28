Meghan Markle viert Amerikaanse feestdag met haar gezin KD

28 november 2019

21u20 0 Royalty Hoewel ze door haar huwelijk met prins Harry tot de Britse koninklijke familie behoort, viert Meghan Markle nog steeds de Amerikaanse feestdag Thanksgiving. Het stel viert de feestdag voor het eerst als gezin met hun zoontje Archie. De jongen is zevende in lijn voor de Britse troon, maar zijn moeder wil duidelijk dat hij ook zijn Amerikaanse roots niet verloochent.

Harry en Meghan wensten iedereen een vrolijke Thanksgiving via hun officiële pagina op Instagram. Het is onduidelijk of de royals de Amerikaanse feestdag vieren in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Sommigen speculeren dat ze het feest samen met Meghans moeder in de Verenigde Staten vieren, al zijn er ook mensen die beweren dat het gezin voor de gelegenheid naar Canada trok. Het koppel voegde namelijk een emoji van een esdoornblad toe aan hun bericht op sociale media. Dat blad is namelijk het nationale symbool van Canada. Al kan het ook gewoon op het seizoen herfst wijzen.