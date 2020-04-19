Meghan Markle geeft eerste tv-interview sinds Megxit MVO

19 april 2020

12u56

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Meghan schuift maandag aan in de talkshow ‘Good Morning America’. Het is het eerste interview dat de hertogin van Sussex geeft sinds zij en prins Harry een stap terug deden binnen de Britse koninklijke familie.

Meghan vertelt in de Amerikaanse talkshow over ‘Elephant’, blijkt uit een preview die ‘Good Morning America’ online plaatste. De hertogin verzorgde de voice-over voor de documentaire die sinds begin deze maand op Disney+ te vinden is. Het geld dat Meghan kreeg voor de klus gaat naar het goede doel.

De Sussexes gaven begin dit jaar aan minder werk te willen doen voor ‘The Firm’, zoals de Britse koninklijke familie ook wel wordt genoemd. Het stel wil meer tijd doorbrengen in Noord-Amerika, waar ze minder last hebben van opdringerige pers en sprak de wens uit financieel onafhankelijk van Harry’s familie te worden.

Hoewel Elephant pas verschijnt nu Harry en Meghan naar de Verenigde Staten zijn verhuisd, sprak Meghan de documentaire in toen ze nog een ‘senior royal’ was. De hertogin dook afgelopen najaar de studio in, naar verluidt met Harry aan haar zijde.