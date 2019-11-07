Máxima houdt woord: Duncan Laurence luncht met het Nederlandse koningspaar Redactie

07 november 2019

18u09

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty De Nederlandse koningin Máxima heeft haar belofte aan Duncan Laurence waargemaakt. De winnaar van het Songfestival werd vandaag, op donderdag 7 november, ontvangen op Paleis Noordeinde voor de halfjaarlijkse ‘uitblinkerslunch’. Máxima had in mei laten vallen dat de zanger een uitnodiging zou krijgen als hij de internationale liedjeswedstrijd zou winnen.

Met de uitblinkerslunch willen koning Willem-Alexander en koningin Máxima hun erkenning uitspreken voor mensen die een bijzondere prestatie hebben geleverd. De geselecteerden hebben allemaal onlangs een prijs of onderscheiding ontvangen in hun werkgebied. Duncan maakte in Tel Aviv de hooggespannen verwachtingen waar en bezorgde Nederland voor het eerst sinds 1975 weer de winst op het Songfestival.

Duncan was niet de enige bekende Nederlander. Presentator Jeroen Pauw, die ook bij ons een beetje bekendheid geniet en zichzelf winnaar van de Ere-Zilveren Nipkowschijf mag noemen, schoof ook aan net als cabaretier Herman Finkers. Hij ontvangt deze maand de Blijvend Applaus Prijs. Verder stonden onder anderen ‘De Brand in het Landhuis’-podcastmaker Simon Heijmans, Liverpool-voetballer Virgil van Dijk en judoka Noël van 't End op de gastenlijst.