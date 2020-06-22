Luxemburgse hof geeft nieuwe foto’s vrij van baby Charles SDE

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Aan de vooravond van de nationale feestdag heeft het Luxemburgse hof maandag een reeks nieuwe foto's vrijgegeven van de op 10 mei geboren baby prins Charles. Hij is na zijn vader, erfgroothertog Guillaume (38), tweede in de lijn voor troonopvolging van het groothertogdom.

Om dat te illustreren, zijn er ook foto's van Charles gemaakt voor een groot portret van de vorig jaar overleden groothertog Jean - de overgrootvader van de kleine prins - met zijn grootvader, de huidige groothertog Henri, en zijn vader Guillaume. Daarmee zijn vier generaties in het vorstenhuis afgebeeld. Jean is in 1921 geboren en Charles bijna een eeuw later: samen omspannen ze 99 jaar.

Andere opnamen tonen Charles met zijn duidelijk overgelukkige ouders in kasteel Fischbach, met zijn moeder en in het gezelschap van een enorme witte teddybeer. "Het is met grote vreugde dat het erfgroothertogelijk paar deze foto's van hun zoon deelt", aldus de begeleidende mededeling van het Luxemburgse hof.

Normaal gesproken zou de groothertogelijke familie maandag en dinsdag hebben deelgenomen aan de verschillende activiteiten ter gelegenheid van de nationale feestdag, waarbij er ook een mogelijkheid was geweest om Charles desgewenst op enig moment aan het publiek te tonen. Vanwege de coronacrisis zijn de festiviteiten echter beperkt tot een ceremonie bij het nationaal monument, waarbij alleen groothertog Henri, wiens verjaardag dinsdag officieel wordt gevierd, aanwezig is.