Luxemburg verwelkomt nieuwe toekomstige troonopvolger

10 mei 2020

12u19

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Luxemburg heeft een nieuwe toekomstige troonopvolger. Zondagmorgen om 05u13 uur heeft erfgroothertogin Stéphanie (36) het leven geschonken aan een zoon. De baby krijgt de namen Charles Jean Philippe Marie Guillaume, zo liet het Luxemburgse hof namens de dolgelukkige ouders weten.

Het prinsje woog bij geboorte 3,190 gram, en ‘Mamm en Puppelche’ - moeder en het kind - maken het goed. Beide ouders, Stéphanie en Guillaume, verheugen zich erop snel een foto van de baby met de bevolking te kunnen delen.

De zwangerschap van Stéphanie werd eind vorig jaar aangekondigd. De baby werd deze maand verwacht. Het erfgroothertogelijk paar trouwde in oktober 2012. Het kindje is na zijn vader tweede in de lijn van troonopvolging.