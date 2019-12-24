Kerstgroet in flamencostijl van de Nederlandse koninklijke familie Bonne Kerstens

24 december 2019

12u01

De jaarlijkse kerstfoto van de Nederlandse koninklijke familie heeft dit jaar een Spaans tintje. Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Maxima en hun drie dochters delen deze kerst een eerdere foto van een privébezoek aan de Spaanse stad Sevilla, gekleed in traditionele flamenco-jurken.

Sevilla is een bijzondere plek voor het koninklijk paar. In deze stad hebben ze elkaar twintig jaar geleden voor het eerst ontmoet, en sloeg de vonk over. “20 jaar later” staat er dan ook onder de post die de RVD vandaag op Instagram heeft geplaatst.

In mei dit jaar doken er ook al foto’s op van het koninklijke gezin in Sevilla, gemaakt door Spaanse fotografen. Volgens de Spaanse editie van Vanity Fair wilden Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Maxima de bijzondere gebeurtenis van hun ontmoeting herdenken in gezelschap van een paar vrienden die in 1999 getuige waren bij het begin van hun liefdesverhaal.

De drie prinsessen Amalia, Alexia en Ariane mochten uiteraard niet ontbreken en waren gekleed in flamencojurken, zoals de plaatselijke traditie voorschrijft. Het ging hier om een privébezoek, dus verdere details over de reis zijn niet bekendgemaakt.

De foto die nu is vrijgegeven is een officiële staatsfoto, in tegenstelling tot de eerdere foto’s in de Spaanse media. Op het portret zijn de drie dochters te zien, met prinses Alexia in het midden. Ook hier is weer goed duidelijk dat de nu 16-jarige kroonprinses Amalia al groter is dan haar moeder.

De kerstboodschap van de familie is traditiegetrouw in meerdere talen te lezen, zo ook in het Fries.