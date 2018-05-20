Kensington Palace dankt iedereen voor aandacht voor huwelijk Meghan en Harry
Prins Harry en Meghan werden zaterdag na de huwelijksceremonie door de straten van Windsor gereden. Tijdens de rijtoer werden ze door tienduizenden mensen toegejuicht. Op vele plekken langs de route stond het publiek rijendik.
Kensington Palace heeft na de huwelijksvoltrekking direct de eigen pagina's op sociale media aangepast. De profielfoto toont nu niet alleen maar prins William, zijn vrouw Kate en Harry. Meghan is daar nu aan toegevoegd.
From the Commonwealth and beyond: Thank you to the amazing crowds in Windsor for the incredible reception for the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/VMpBUTr39T link
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the #RoyalWedding considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift. link
Take a look at the seven charities chosen by Their Royal Highnesses: https://t.co/K9bgolanZ4 pic.twitter.com/yWtujm9V5R
Felicitaties
De Britse premier Theresa May (61) heeft het kersverse via sociale media gefeliciteerd. En ze was niet de enige.
May feliciteerde het paar en wenste ook iedereen die het huwelijk ging vieren een mooie dag. De aartsbisschop van Canterbury, Justin Welby (62) zette ook een gelukwens op Twitter. De Canadese premier Justin Trudeau (46) wenste Harry en Meghan een lang en gelukkig huwelijk.
Elton John (71) trad op tijdens de receptie na de kerkdienst en twitterde toen hij klaar was een felicitatie. Verder waren er ook gelukwensen van Serena Williams (36) en de cast van de serie 'Suits' waarin Meghan Rachel Zane speelde.
My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day. #RoyalWedding link
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! May God pour out his blessings upon you in your new life together. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/LLAa8b1xfJ link
Congratulations to the @KensingtonRoyal newlyweds! Sending Canada’s best wishes to Prince Harry & Meghan for a lifetime of happiness together: https://t.co/KmiHa1ugyH link
“Love recognises no barriers. link
It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope.” - Maya Angelou#RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/llDX1dNaaU
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/dJR6YXEtNF link
