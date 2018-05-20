Kensington Palace dankt iedereen voor aandacht voor huwelijk Meghan en Harry

De hertog en hertogin van Sussex.
De hertog en hertogin van Sussex.
Royalty Kensington Palace heeft de enorme menigte die zaterdag in Windsor was om een glimp op te vangen van prins Harry (33) en zijn bruid Meghan (36), bedankt voor hun komst. "Uit het Gemenebest en ver daarbuiten: bedankt voor de ongelooflijke ontvangst van de pasgetrouwde hertog en hertogin van Sussex", twitterde het paleis.

Prins Harry en Meghan werden zaterdag na de huwelijksceremonie door de straten van Windsor gereden. Tijdens de rijtoer werden ze door tienduizenden mensen toegejuicht. Op vele plekken langs de route stond het publiek rijendik.

Kensington Palace heeft na de huwelijksvoltrekking direct de eigen pagina's op sociale media aangepast. De profielfoto toont nu niet alleen maar prins William, zijn vrouw Kate en Harry. Meghan is daar nu aan toegevoegd.

Felicitaties

De Britse premier Theresa May (61) heeft het kersverse via sociale media gefeliciteerd. En ze was niet de enige.

May feliciteerde het paar en wenste ook iedereen die het huwelijk ging vieren een mooie dag. De aartsbisschop van Canterbury, Justin Welby (62) zette ook een gelukwens op Twitter. De Canadese premier Justin Trudeau (46) wenste Harry en Meghan een lang en gelukkig huwelijk.

Elton John (71) trad op tijdens de receptie na de kerkdienst en twitterde toen hij klaar was een felicitatie. Verder waren er ook gelukwensen van Serena Williams (36) en de cast van de serie 'Suits' waarin Meghan Rachel Zane speelde. 

