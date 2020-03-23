Kate Middleton verwondert met moederdag-kiekje: “Wat lijken ze hard op elkaar!” MVO

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Royalty De Britten moesten twee keer kijken toen Kate Middleton (38) maandag een foto van haar moeder postte naar aanleiding van moederdag. De hertogin van Cambridge lijkt namelijk als twee druppels water op mama Carole (65).

Het is inderdaad moeilijk om het verschil te zien tussen Carole op haar 27ste (links op de foto bovenaan) en haar dochter, Kate, vandaag. “Wauw, wat een opvallende gelijkenis”, regent het commentaren onder de foto. “Wat een goede genen in die familie ook.”

Niet alleen bracht Kate een ode aan haar eigen moeder, op de Instagram-post van Kensington Royal - het officiële account van Kate en prins William - was ook een foto te zien van Diana, samen met een jonge William en Harry. En natuurlijk was er ook plaats voor een foto van Kate en haar eigen dochter Charlotte. “Voor moeders jong en oud, en voor families die deze dag al dan niet samen kunnen doorbrengen. We denken aan jullie in deze moeilijke tijden!”, klinkt het in het onderschrift.