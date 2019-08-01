Jordaanse prins Ali springt in de bres voor gevluchte zus prinses Haya TDS

01 augustus 2019

14u29

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty De Jordaanse prins Ali (43) heeft zijn zus prinses Haya (45) demonstratief een hart onder de riem gestoken. Op Instagram plaatste hij woensdagavond een foto met de tekst “Vandaag met mijn zus en oogappel Haya bint Hoessein.”

De prinses, die begin dit jaar vluchtte naar Londen, had eerder op de dag in de Britse High Court de tweede hoorzitting bijgewoond over de zeggenschap van de twee kinderen die ze heeft met de emir van Dubai, sjeik Mohammed. De behandeling gaat in november verder.

Prinses Haya en prins Ali behoren tot de meest bekende en extroverte leden van de Jordaanse koninklijke familie en hebben een sterke onderlinge band. Hun moeder koningin Alia was de derde vrouw van koning Hoessein, die in 1972 met Alia trouwde. Het huwelijk eindigde echter in een tragedie; Alia kwam in 1977 bij een helikopterongeluk om het leven. Het internationale vliegveld van de Jordaanse hoofdstad Amman is naar haar vernoemd.

Haya en Ali zijn jonger dan hun halfbroer koning Abdullah (57), die is geboren uit het tweede huwelijk van koning Hoessein. Broer en zus hebben internationaal veel aandacht getrokken met hun activiteiten in de sportwereld. Ali was zelfs kandidaat voor het voorzitterschap van de wereldvoetbalbond FIFA en Haya was acht jaar lang voorzitter van de internationale ruitersport federatie FEI en is lid van het IOC.