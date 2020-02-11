Invloedrijk theekransje: wie behoort tot de intieme vriendenkring van Meghan Markle? TDS

11 februari 2020

15u00

Bron: Evening Standard 0 Royalty Het leven van Meghan Markle (38) is de afgelopen jaren drastisch veranderd. Ze verruilde haar bestaan in Hollywood voor een leven aan het Britse hof, allemaal om uiteindelijk een ‘stap terug’ te zetten en weer naar haar ‘oude’ leven terug te keren. En t och bleef de hertogin al die tijd hetzelfde meisje, zo bevestigen haar goede vrienden. Van haar oude studiegenoten tot haar beroemde collega’s uit Hollywood: deze vrienden houden zich stil op de achtergrond, maar spelen een doorslaggevende rol voor de hertogin en het maken van beslissingen.

Zoals haar huwelijk met prins Harry en haar met sterren bezaaide babyshower in 2019 bewees: de vriendenkring van Meghan Markle bestaat uit heel wat roemrijke namen. Onder de gasten van de bruiloft bevonden zich onder andere acteur Idris Elba, talkshowhost Oprah Winfrey en zanger James Blunt. Daarna sloten ook George en Amal Clooney en David en Victoria Beckham aan. Naar haar babyshower kwam Serena Williams afgezakt, net als presentatrice Gayle King en ‘Suits’-actrice Abigail Spencer. En nu Meghan en Harry vastberaden zijn zich definitief in Noord-Amerika te vestigen, is dat een uitgelezen kans om zich weer met haar ‘verloren’ vriendinnen te herenigen.

Jessica Mulroney, beste vriendin

De Canadese styliste Jessica Mulroney wordt beschouwd als dé beste vriendin van Meghan. Ze geeft de hertogin geregeld advies over mode en stijl. Mulroney raakte bevriend met Meghan nadat die naar Canada verhuisde om ‘Suits’ in te blikken. Het gerucht gaat dat Meghan en prins Harry zich in het huis van Mulroney hebben verstopt voor de tabloids, toen ze net begonnen met daten. De twee bleven al die tijd bijzonder close: de drie kinderen van Mulroney waren allen bruidsmeisjes op het koninklijk huwelijk.

Lindsay Roth, de studievriend

Tv-producer, actrice en ‘What Pretty Girls Are Made Of’-auteur Lindsay Roth is al jarenlang een trouwe vriendin van Meghan. Ze hebben elkaar ontmoet tijdens een literatuurles aan Northwestern University, en sindsdien zijn de twee haast onafscheidelijk. Meghan was zelfs de getuige bij haar huwelijk.

Heather Dorak, haar pilates-instructeur

Heather Dorak is de bezielster van Pilates Platinum, waar Meghan Markle vaste klant was als actrice. Ze leerden elkaar kennen in 2006, kort nadat Heather haar eerste studio opende in Los Angeles. Dorak stond aan de zijde van Meghan tijdens alle belangrijke mijlpalen in haar leven, van het strikken van haar rol in ‘Suits’ tot het voorbereiden van haar toespraak voor de VN.

Dorak en haar man woonden in 2018 de bruiloft van Meghan en Harry bij, en Heather en Meghan waren tegelijkertijd in verwachting van een zoontje. Dorak werd ook gezien op de luchthaven op Vancouver Island, waar ze de hertogin persoonlijk kwam ophalen nadat de ‘Megxit’ werd aangekondigd.

Priyanka Chopra, collega-actrice

De vriendschap tussen Priyanka Chopra en Meghan Markle bestaat al jaren, maar is sterker dan ooit. “Megs was echt voorbestemd voor grootste dingen”, zei Priyanka Chopra recent tegen het magazine Elle UK. “Om verandering te brengen, en een belangrijke stem daarin te zijn. Het is geweldig dat ze haar roeping gevonden heeft én een platform heeft om dat te kunnen doen.”

Chopra gelooft ook dat haar vriendin voor een blijvende positieve verandering kan zorgen. “Het is verbazingwekkend hoe levens veranderen. Ik geloof sterk in je leven in eigen handen nemen, maar er moet iets groters zijn dat ons in de omstandigheden plaatst waarin we ons bevinden. Het lot heeft een gekke manier om ons te helpen onze roeping te vinden.” Priyanka woonde het huwelijk van Meghan bij, maar jammer genoeg mocht de hertogin - uit veiligheid - niet aanwezig zijn bij de bruiloft van Priyanka en Nick Jonas.

Janina Gavankar, collega-actrice

Meghan Markle is inmiddels al meer dan 15 jaar bevriend met Janina Gavankar, ook een actrice. Ze is vooral bekend van rollen in ‘True Blood’ en ‘The Vampire Diaries’. Markle en Gavankar zien elkaar regelmatig. Toen Meghan destijds een blog runde, hielp ze Gavankar met de opzet van haar eigen website Alt Found. Janina kan het ook goed vinden met Prins Harry en nam de foto die gebruikt werd voor het kerstkaartje van de hertog en hertogin.

Abigail Spencer, collega-actrice

Abigail Spencer steunt Meghan al meer dan 10 jaar en kon niet wachten tot haar beste vriendin haar zoontje zou verwelkomen. “Ze wordt een fantastische moeder”, zei ze tijdens een interview met E! News. “Meghan is fantastisch en de baby kan zich gelukkig prijzen met zulke ouders.” Abigail - die trouwens op dezelfde dag en in hetzelfde jaar is geboren als Markle - vertolkte in ‘Suits’ de rol van Dana Scott en heeft jaar en dag met Meghan samengewerkt. Ze hebben elkaar destijds ontmoet tijdens een auditie en hielden altijd contact. Spencer werd trouwens samen met Meghan gezien tijdens haar reis naar Canada: de twee gingen geregeld samen joggen in de buurt van Vancouver.

Markus Anderson, raadgever

De hertogin van Sussex wordt al jaren met raad en daad bijgestaan door Markus Anderson, die werd geboren in Peterborough, een kleine stad niet ver van Ontario (Canada). “De tweede meest belangrijke man in mijn leven”, noemt Meghan hem zelf. De man wordt omschreven als “wereldwijs en charmant”, en hij beschikt over een ruim netwerk aan “onberispelijke contacten”. Zo organiseerde hij ook de babyshower van zijn koninklijke vriendin mee. Anderson stond zelfs aan de ingang, en bepaalde wie het hotel in mocht en wie op de stoep moest blijven staan. Een machtig man, dus.

Misha Nonoo, ontwerper

Modeontwerpster Misha Nonoo was de vaste leverancier van outfits, toen Markle nog in ‘Suits’ te zien was. Ze werden goed bevriend en gingen ondertussen al verschillende keren op vakantie. “We zaten ooit naast elkaar tijdens een lunch en konden het direct goed vinden. We hebben die zaak op stelten gezet”, vertelde Nonoo eerder aan over hun eerste ontmoeting.

Niet onbelangrijk detail: naar verluidt was Nonoo diegene die prins Harry en Meghan met elkaar lieten kennismaken. Het koppel zei later zelfs dat ze elkaar hadden ontmoet op een blind date die werd georganiseerd door een gemeenschappelijke vriend.

