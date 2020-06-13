IN BEELD. Zweedse prins Carl Philip en prinses Sofia vieren vijfjarig huwelijk TDS

13 juni 2020

17u12

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty De Zweedse prins Carl Philip (41) en zijn vrouw Sofia (35) zijn zaterdag precies vijf jaar getrouwd. Het stel staat op Instagram stil bij het heugelijke feit en doet dat met een serie foto’s van de blijde dag in 2015.

We zien onder meer hoe Carl Philip zich aankleedt en hoe Sofia in haar jurk met haar vader een selfie maakt. Daarna volgen foto’s van de ceremonie in de kerk in Stockholm en van de (voorbereiding op de) receptie en het feest.

De fotoserie gaat gepaard met een filosofische tekst. “Soms moet iedere persoon een doorslaggevende keuze maken, eentje die zijn of haar toekomst bepaalt en gaat over wie iemand is en bovenal over wie iemand wil zijn. Vaak is daar moed voor nodig. Moed om niet voor de makkelijke weg te gaan, maar moed om op de moeilijke weg te blijven omdat dat de juiste weg is.”

LEES OOK:

Vanop de catwalk tot het tennisveld: zo leerden deze koninklijke koppels elkaar kennen

Vegetarisch eten, kamperen, recycleren en een elektrische wagen: zo gewoon leven de Zweedse royals