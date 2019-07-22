IN BEELD. Prins George viert zijn verjaardag (en wordt verwend door de Queen)

TDS

22 juli 2019

09u37

Bron: Fabulous Magazine 1 Royalty Vandaag mag de Britse prins George zes kaarsjes uitblazen. Om zijn verjaardag in de verf te zetten deelde Kensington Palace enkele nieuwe en ongeziene beelden van de kleine royal. Volgens koninklijke bronnen logeert prins George trouwens ieder jaar bij de Queen op zijn verjaardag, waar hij verwend zou worden met allerlei geschenkjes.

De aandoenlijke beelden van de prins werden gedeeld via het Instagramprofiel van Kensington Palace. Op twee foto’s, die genomen werden in de tuin, draagt prins George een voetbalshirt van het nationale Engelse voetbalteam. Op de ene foto staat hij breed te glimlachen, op de andere ligt de prins in een deuk. Op de derde foto staat prins George wat ‘braver’ en serieuzer, en poseert hij netjes voor de lens van de camera.

Verwend

Volgens koninklijke bronnen brengt prins George zijn verjaardag ieder jaar door bij de Queen. “De koningin neemt altijd de tijd om kleine cadeautjes uit te zoeken die ze dan op het voeteneind van zijn bed achterlaat als hij blijft logeren”, zegt een insider aan Fabulous Magazine. De bron omschrijft de prins als “een jongen die zijn mannetje staat, maar ook verlegen is.” Volgens de insider, die zegt dat hij prins George van dichtbij zag opgroeien, duurt het een tijdje voordat de prins zich openstelt.

Prins George zou trouwens zelf hebben aangegeven dat hij zijn verjaardag kleinschalig wou vieren. Hoewel de prins wellicht alles zou kunnen en mogen op zijn verjaardag, zou hij volgens de koninklijke bron “gewoon tijd door willen brengen met zijn mama, pizza’s maken en wat rondlopen in de tuin.”