IN BEELD. Nederlandse prinsessen Amalia, Ariane en Alexia stralen op nieuwe portretten TDS

25 augustus 2020

12u51

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Er zijn nieuwe foto’s van de prinsessen van Oranje vrijgegeven. De Nederlandse Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst heeft de foto’s van de 16-jarige Amalia, de 15-jarige Alexia en de 13-jarige Ariane dinsdag naar buiten gebracht.

Van elke prinses zijn twee foto’s beschikbaar, een zogenaamde halftotaal en een close-up, allen genomen in juli in Paleis Noordeinde. Amalia poseert in een blauwe jurk met bruine riem, Alexia in een witte jurk met knoopjes en Ariane in een wit kanten jurkje.

Amalia en Ariane droegen tijdens de fotosessie in Paleis Huis ten Bosch dezelfde jurk, maar Alexia droeg daar een blauw jurkje. Toen werd met de fotosessie voor de pers traditioneel de zomer ingeluid. Er waren vanwege de coronacrisis minder fotografen aanwezig dan normaal gesproken.