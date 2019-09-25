IN BEELD. Harry en Meghan tonen Archie (en hij steelt meteen de show met zijn H&M-outfit) KDL

25 september 2019

13u39

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty De vijf maanden oude Archie, het zoontje van de Britse prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan heeft woensdagochtend voor het eerst zijn opwachting gemaakt in Zuid-Afrika. Harry en Meghan namen de jongen mee naar hun ontmoeting met aartsbisschop Desmond Tutu in Kaapstad en viel meteen op door zijn goedkope outfit.

Op de Instagram-account van de hertog en hertogin van Sussex is te zien hoe moeder Meghan het jongetje draagt naar het onderonsje met Tutu. “Arch ontmoet Archie”, staat bij de foto van het viertal. De prins kijkt vertederd naar zijn zoontje dat stevig wordt vastgehouden door zijn echtgenote.

(Lees verder onder de foto)

Maar de schattige Archie viel ook op door zijn outfit. Zo droeg hij een salopette uit de babycollectie van H&M die slecht 12,99 euro kost. Meghan zelf is vaker gesignaleerd in kleding van de Zweedse winkelketen. Toen ze zwanger was droeg ze zwangerschapsjeans van H&M en in januari droeg de voormalige ‘Suits’-actrice tijdens een bezoek aan een dierenasiel een H&M-jurk onder haar jas van Armani. De jurk was daarna onmiddellijk uitverkocht en verdubbelde in prijs op eBay.

Archie kreeg na zijn bezoek een liefdevolle kus van de aartsbisschop op zijn voorhoofd. “Bedankt aartsbisschop Tutu voor uw ongelooflijk warme gastvrijheid. Achie vond het leuk u te ontmoeten”, schrijven de hertog en hertogin van Sussex op hun eigen Instagram-account.