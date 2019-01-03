IN BEELD. Amper 11 weken na haar bevalling is Pippa Middleton al weer in topvorm DBJ

03 januari 2019

20u24 0 Royalty In oktober beviel Pippa Middleton (35) van haar eerste zoontje Arthur Michael William, maar amper elf weken later ziet de zus van kroonprinses Kate er alweer uit om door een ringetje te halen. Dat bewijzen foto’s van haar vakantie op de Caraïben.

Pippa Middleton is samen met haar man James Matthews (43) op vakantie in Saint-Barthélemy, een eiland in de Caraïben tussen Puerto Rico en Guadeloupe. Tijdens hun vakantie op het zonovergoten eiland werd Pippa gefotografeerd in een sneeuwwitte bikini en daarbij valt vooral haar slanke lijn op. Zeker als je weet dat de zus van Kate amper elf weken geleden is bevallen van haar eerste zoontje.

Pippa is algemeen bekend als een sportieve dame en ze maakte tijdens haar zwangerschap dan ook geen uitzondering om te sporten. “Toen ik erachter kwam dat ik zwanger was, heb ik mijn normale ritme van ‘vier à vijf dagen per week’ sporten omgegooid. Ik zocht naar een manier om veilig te sporten tijdens mijn zwangerschap”, liet ze eerder weten in haar column voor supermarktketen Waitrose. “Ik heb gemerkt dat mijn lichaam verandert en dat ik aankom. Als ik echter blijf sporten en bewegen, voel ik mijn lichaam ook sterker worden, zodat het een gezonde zwangerschap, geboorte en herstel aankan”, besloot ze.