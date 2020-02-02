Harry & Meghan nemen vertegenwoordiger Kim Kardashian onder de arm om commerciële deals af te sluiten LV

02 februari 2020

16u15

Bron: The Sun 0 Royalty Prins Harry en Meghan Markle zetten de volgende stap in hun leven buiten de koninklijke familie, en dat zou wel eens een heel omstreden stap kunnen worden. Het koppel heeft een firma aangesteld om sponsordeals met merken en bedrijven te sluiten, hetzelfde bedrijf dat Kim Kardashian vertegenwoordigt.

Harry en Meghan zullen binnenkort niet meer kunnen terugvallen op de koninklijke schatkist om hun rekeneningen te betalen, een beslissing die ze zelf genomen hebben. Maar er moet wel geld binnen blijven komen, en daar lijkt het koppel nu aan te werken. De Sussexes schakelden Sheeraz Inc. in, een bedrijf dat celebrities vertegenwoordigt en goedbetaalde contracten met grote merken bezorgt. Zo zorgt het bedrijf ervoor dat o.a. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez en Paris Hilton een centje verdienen door ergens hun naam op te plakken.

Het nieuws kwam naar buiten nadat Sheeraz een aankondiging op Instagram plaatste. “We nemen nu aanvragen aan voor sponsorcontracten of verschijningen voor prins Harry en Meghan Markle”, schrijft het bedrijf onder de foto. Geïnteresseerden kunnen hun aanbod doorsturen, waarop Sheeraz het tot bij de royals zal brengen.

Buckingham Palace ontkent dat ze het bedrijf hebben ingehuurd en noemt het nieuws een “radicale leugen”. De aankondiging van het bedrijf staat wel nog steeds online, dus is de vraag nog maar of het paleis van Elizabeth op de hoogte is van de beslissing.