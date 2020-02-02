Harry en Meghan volgen alleen maar goed nieuws in februari LV

02 februari 2020

08u37

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Een nieuwe maand en dus een nieuw Instagram-account dat door prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan gevolgd wordt. Deze maand staat hun feed helemaal in het teken van goed nieuws, zo melden ze zaterdag.

In de maand februari volgen de hertog en hertogin van Sussex op Instagram namelijk het account @globalpositivenews, dat zich richt op liefdadigheid en positieve verhalen van gemeenschappen uit de hele wereld. "We hopen dat jullie ervan genieten", schrijven de Sussexes in het bijschrift van de foto waarop ze het account voorstellen.

Het is gebruikelijk dat Harry en Meghan iedere maand slechts één en telkens ook weer een ander account volgen op Instagram.