Gênant: Amerikaanse krant verwart bekende actrice met Kate Middleton KD

31 januari 2019

13u55

Bron: Instagram 0 Royalty De Amerikaanse krant USA Today heeft in een nieuwsbericht actrice Kate Beckinsale (45) met Kate Middleton (37) verward. De blunder werd zelf online gedeeld door de Britse filmactrice, tot groot jolijt van haar vele fans.

Kate Beckinsale maakte vorig weekend zelf bekend op Instagram dat ze in het ziekenhuis was pgenomen met een gebarsten eierstokcyste. Ze deelde toen enkele foto’s vanuit haar ziekenhuiskamer met haar fans. Verschillende buitenlandse media pikten het nieuws op, maar het Amerikaanse USA Today maakte een pijnlijke blunder. Op de site van USA Today gaven ze wel een correcte weergave van de feiten, maar gingen ze in de fout door een foto van Kate Middleton bij het artikel te plaatsen.

Kate Beckinsale zag er de mop wel van in en deelde een screenshot van het nieuwsbericht op haar Instagrampagina. “Ik voel me al veel beter”, aldus de actrice. “Maar nu moet ik mijn koninklijke taken weer opnemen. Oh, en William zegt ‘hallo’.”

Kate Middleton heeft zelf nog niet gereageerd op de blunder van USA Today - de Britse royals mogen volgens het protocol niet onder hun eigen naam reageren op sociale media. De site heeft ondertussen een andere foto van Kate, ditmaal de juiste, bij het bericht geplaatst.