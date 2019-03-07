Eerste post van Queen Elizabeth II op Instagram is een feit bvb

Bron: Belga 0 Royalty Twitteren kon ze al, maar nu heeft de Britse koningin Elizabeth II (92) ook haar eerste bijdrage op het fotoplatform Instagram gepost. Dat maakte het Britse koningshuis vandaag bekend. Op Instagrambeelden was te zien hoe de vorstin op een tablet tikte. Het koningshuis bericht regelmatig op sociale netwerken over de activiteiten en nieuwtjes van de royals.

Aanleiding voor haar eerste post op Instagram was een bezoek van de koningin aan het Science Museum in Londen. Ze bekeek er een brief uit het Koninklijk Archief, die computerpionier Charles Babbage in 1843 aan haar betovergrootvader prins Albert van Saksen-Coburg en Gotha had geschreven en maakte een foto van het historisch document. Babbage had het in de brief over zijn "Analytical Engine", een voorloper van de computer.

De post ondertekende ze net als een officieel document met 'Elizabeth R.'. De R staat voor het Latijnse Regina (koningin, nvdr.). In 2014 had ze ook haar eerste tweet verzonden, eveneens in het Science Museum.

