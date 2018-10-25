Een etiketje aan de jurk van Meghan? Dit zijn de mensen die verantwoordelijk zijn voor haar looks MVO

25 oktober 2018

14u06 0 Royalty Hoe bestaat het dat een high profile-ster als Meghan Markle in het openbaar verschijnt met een etiket aan haar jurk? Zit er dan geen volledig team achter haar looks, net om zulke dingen te voorkomen? Toch wel! Dit zijn de mensen die verantwoordelijk zijn voor de kleerkast en het voorkomen van de hertogin.

Jessica Mulroney - stylist

De vaste stylist van Markle is een vriendin die ze al jaren kent, namelijk Jessica Mulroney. Zij verzorgt de kleding van Meghan en kiest haar outfits uit. Ze zijn samen te zien op de foto bovenaan. Mulroney was het die de leiding had over de felrode outfit waarmee Meghan deze week in opspraak kwam. Zij is samen met Meghan en Harry mee op hun rondreis door de Commonwealth. Hoewel het opvallend is, kan een foutje natuurlijk altijd gebeuren. De meeste royalty-fans vinden het zelfs een goed ding dat Mulroney de nieuwste styliste van de zwangere hertogin is. Zij is namelijk de reden dat ze niet meer constant in beige of ‘greige’ saaie jurken rondloopt.

Misha Nonoo - modeontwerpster

Meghan draagt niet alleen kleren uit de winkel, maar ook kleding die speciaal voor haar gemaakt is. Zo ontwierp Misha Nonoo, ook een goede vriendin van de hertogin, het witte hemd dat ze tijdens haar bezoek aan de Invictus Games droeg.

George Northwood - kapper

Belangrijk event? Dan gaat Meghan het liefst langs bij George Northwood, een Londense kapper die naast de vrouw van Harry nog enorm veel andere celebrities over de vloer krijgt, zoals Kate Winslet, Alicia Vikander en Julianne Moore.

Nichola Joss - gezicht-masseuse

Nichola staat bekend om haar vreemde techniek om kaakbeenderen en kaaklijnen prominenter te maken door middel van massage. “Ze masseert de binnenkant van je mond, en tussen bezoekjes door moet je oefeningen doen voor de spiegel,” legt Meghan uit. “Ik zweer dat het werkt, hoe belachelijk het ook klinkt. Op dagen dat ik naar haar toe ga, ziet mijn gezicht er véél beter uit.”

Sherrille Riley - nagels en wenkbrauwen

Riley is de eigenares van de zaak ‘Nails & Brows’ in Mayfair, waar ze de nagels en wenkbrauwen van haar klanten onder handen neemt. Een vreemde combinatie? Toch niet, zo denkt Meghan. Zij gaat er langs sinds ze in Engeland is komen wonen.

Daniel Martin - make-up

Waar het geen vreemd gegeven is om als royal een vaste visagiste in dienst te hebben, doet Meghan haar make-up liever zelf. Tijdens haar huwelijk liet ze haar typische geen-schmink-look verzorgen door Daniel Martin. In een interview met Elle noemde hij die job “dé beste van de eeuw”.