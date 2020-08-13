Deense koningshuis bevestigt: “Prins Joachim herstelt goed van hersenoperatie” SDE

13 augustus 2020

08u05

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Het gaat goed met de Deense prins Joachim (51), die recent geopereerd werd aan een bloedklonter in de hersenen. Z’n oudere broer, kroonprins Frederik (52), ging persoonlijk polshoogte nemen in Frankrijk, waar Joachim verblijft, en maakte het nieuws bekend.

"Prins Joachim herstelt goed, maar heeft nog steeds rust nodig om hem heen", maakt kroonprins Frederik bekend via de sociale media van het Deense koningshuis. Op de bijgevoegde foto is te zien hoe de broers samen aan het ontbijt zitten.

Eind juli werd prins Joachim met een bloedklonter in de hersenen opgenomen in het Franse Universitaire Ziekenhuis van Toulouse. Diezelfde avond nog werd hij met succes geopereerd. Joachim is met zijn gezin op vakantie in het zuiden van Frankrijk, waar hij verblijft op het wijngoed Château de Cayx van zijn ouders.

Joachim is de jongste zoon van koningin Margerethe en de overleden prins Henrik. Uit z’n eerste huwelijk met gravin Alexandra of Frederiksborg heeft hij twee zonen: prins Nikolai (20) en prins Felix (18). Het koppel ging in 2005 uit elkaar. In 2008 trouwde hij met Marie, een Française. Ook zij hebben twee kinderen samen: prins Henrik (11) en prinses Athena (8).

De prins heeft trouwens net een opleiding aan de prestigieuze Franse École militaire afgerond. Na de zomer zou hij aan de slag gaan als militair attaché op de Deense ambassade in Parijs.