Daar is Marokkaanse prinses Lalla Salma weer

15 april 2019

13u30

Bron: Instagram 0 Royalty Ze was al sinds 2017 ‘vermist’, maar nu is de Marokkaanse prinses Lalla Salma (40) voor de tweede keer in anderhalve week in het openbaar gezien. De vrouw van koning Mohammed VI bracht een (onofficieel) bezoek aan een ziekenhuis in Beni Mellal, waar ze tevreden poseerde met de medewerkers.

Dat het wel degelijk om de ‘verdwenen’ prinses gaat, heeft het ziekenhuis intussen zelf bevestigd. Het Beni Mellal Oncology Center heeft laten weten dat Lalla Salma er afgelopen woensdag was voor een officieus bezoek. De prinses sprak er twee uur lang met dokters en patiënten. De prinses kwam vanuit Marrakesh, en er was veel beveiliging mee. Er werd afgelopen weekend een foto van het bezoek op Instagram gedeeld.

Het is zo de tweede keer in anderhalve week dat de prinses wordt gespot in het openbaar. Begin april was ze samen met haar dochter Lalla Khadija op het bekende plein Djemaa el Fna in Marrakesh, waar ze samen een hapje zouden hebben gegeten in een restaurant. Ook toen was er veel bewaking te zien.

Lalla Salma zet zich overigens al langer in voor kankerpatiënten. In 2005 richtte ze de Lalla Salma Foundation op, een organisatie die alles op alles zet om kanker te voorkomen en genezen. Intussen houdt het Marokkaanse hof nog steeds de lippen stijf op elkaar over de hele zaak.

