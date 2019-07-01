Charlotte van Monaco nu ook voor de kerk getrouwd TK

01 juli 2019

08u53

Bron: AnP 0 Royalty Charlotte Casiraghi en haar man Dimitri Rassam zijn nu ook voor de kerk getrouwd. Nadat het tweetal elkaar op 1 juni al het jawoord gaf in het prinselijk paleis in Monaco, hebben ze dat nu ook gedaan in een kleine abdij bij het Franse dorpje Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, zo melden verschillende internationale media.

Prins Albert II, de oom van Charlotte, en haar moeder Caroline waren aanwezig bij de ceremonie. Hetzelfde geldt voor de broers van Charlotte, Andrea en Pierre, en haar zus Alexandra. De bruid droeg een jurk van Giambattista Valli.

De 32-jarige Charlotte, de kleindochter van prins Rainier III en prinses Grace, en de 37-jarige Dimitri zijn al lange tijd samen. Het stel maakte vorig jaar in maart hun verloving bekend, maar ze stelden hun trouwplannen uit toen bleek dat Charlotte in verwachting was. Hun zoontje Balthazar kwam in oktober ter wereld.

Balthazar is het tweede kind voor Charlotte, de enige dochter uit het huwelijk van prinses Caroline met Stefano Casiraghi, die in 1990 verongelukte. Met haar ex Gad Elmaleh kreeg Charlotte in 2013 een zoon, Raphaël. Ook Dimitri, zoon van de overleden Frans-Libanese filmproducent Jean-Pierre Rassam en de Franse actrice Carole Bouquet, heeft een kind uit een eerdere relatie: dochter Darya.