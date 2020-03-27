Camilla spreekt zich uit over de coronacrisis, maar rept met geen woord over besmette echtgenoot prins Charles MVO

18u43 2 Royalty Camilla (72), de hertogin van Cornwall en de echtgenote van prins Charles (71), heeft zich vandaag voor het eerst uitgesproken over de coronacrisis. Opvallend is wel dat ze in haar statement, dat gedeeld werd via de officiële pagina van de koninklijke familie, met geen woord repte over haar man, die besmet is met het virus. In plaats daarvan had ze het over de slachtoffers van huiselijk geweld, die nu opgesloten zitten met hun misbruiker.

“Dit is een moeilijke tijd voor iedereen”, klinkt het. “Nu we allemaal gevraagd worden om thuis te blijven voor onze eigen veiligheid. Voor sommigen van jullie is het echter moeilijker, omdat ‘thuis’ geen veilige plaats is. Ik kan me alleen maar voorstellen hoe isolerend en beangstigend het dan moet voelen om daar te blijven. Dat betekent misschien wel dat je meer tijd moet doorbrengen met de persoon die je pijn doet.”

“Als je jezelf herkent in deze situatie, of je zorgen maakt over iemand, wil ik dat jullie weten dat jullie er niet alleen voor staan. Zelfs als je je huis niet kan verlaten, kan je naar de National Domestic Abuse Hulplijn bellen. Blijf alsjeblieft veilig en zoek hulp als je die nodig hebt.”