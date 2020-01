Camilla en Charles doneren aan slachtoffers bosbranden Australië

We're humbled & excited to share @ClarenceHouse has generously donated to our #AustralianFires Appeal ❤️



Thanks also to all who have already donated to our various appeals - Every #donation helps a person in need 💚



💻 For more info or #donate visit https://t.co/PyfjpIdpFt pic.twitter.com/X1BsiJO9dz

GIVIT(@ GIVIT_AUS)