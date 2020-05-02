Britse prinses Charlotte viert vijfde verjaardag: hof deelt schattige foto’s waarop ze voedselpakketten uitdeelt BDB

02 mei 2020

10u52

Bron: ANP 0 Royalty Prinses Charlotte, de dochter van de Britse prins William en zijn echtgenote Kate Middleton, viert zaterdag haar vijfde verjaardag. Kensington Palace deelde voor die gelegenheid vier nieuwe foto's van het meisje. Zoals vaker zijn de foto's door mama Kate gemaakt.

Op de kiekjes is te zien hoe Charlotte eerder deze maand voedselpakketten uitdeelt aan geïsoleerde gepensioneerden uit de buurt. Die had het meisje eerst ingepakt samen met haar mama, papa en broers George (6) en Louis (2).

Om de verjaardag van Charlotte te vieren, plannen prins William en Kate zaterdag een videofeestje met taart, spelletjes en alle leden van de koninklijke familie. Ook grootmoeder koningin Elizabeth zal aan de festiviteiten deelnemen vanuit Windsor Castle. Dat heeft een ingewijde verteld aan de Britse krant Daily Mail. Volgens diezelfde bron willen prins William en Kate Middleton dat de verjaardag van Charlotte een leuke dag vol festiviteiten wordt.

Charlotte zag op 2 mei 2015 het levenslicht in het St. Mary's Hospital, het ziekenhuis waar ook haar broers geboren werden. Twee dagen later werd haar naam Charlotte Elizabeth Diana bekendgemaakt. Charlotte gaat, net als haar grote broer, naar de Thomas's Battersea-school in Zuidwest-Londen.

