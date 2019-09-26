Britse prinses Beatrice is verloofd met vastgoedmagnaat KD

26 september 2019

12u42 0 Royalty De Britse prinses Beatrice (31) is verloofd met haar vriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (34). Dat hebben de ouders van de aanstaande bruid bekendgemaakt. Prinses Eugenie, de zus van Beatrice, bevestigde het nieuws op Instagram en deelde een foto van de verlovingsring.

Het koppel is samen sinds november 2018. Het huwelijk staat gepland voor 2020. Vorig jaar huwde prinses Eugenie, de zus van prinses Beatrice, met haar partner Jack Brooksbank. Ze zegt door het dolle heen te zijn dat haar grote zus nu eveneens in het huwelijksbootje zal stappen. “Ik ben zo blij voor jullie”, schrijft ze.

Prinses Beatrice en haar vriend Edoardo, een rijke vastgoedmagnaat, zeggen zielsgelukkig te zijn met hun verloving. “We zijn allebei zeer opgewonden om dit avontuur samen aan te gaan. We kunnen haast niet wachten om getrouwd te zijn. We delen zoveel gelijkaardige interesses en waarden en we weten dat dit ons zal helpen in de jaren die komen, jaren vol van liefde en geluk”, aldus het fiere koppel.

Prinses Beatrice is negende in lijn voor de troon van het Britse koningshuis. Ze komt na haar oom, prins Charles, en diens kinderen prins William en prins Harry. De kinderen van prins William en de zoon van prins Harry moet ze ook voorlaten. Net voor haar, als achtste in de lijn voor de troon, staat haar vader, prins Andrew. Hij komt de laatste tijd vooral in het nieuws met verhalen over vermeend kindermisbruik. De man was jarenlang goed bevriend met de beruchte Jeffrey Epstein.