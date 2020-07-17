Brits hof deelt nieuwe foto van jarige Camilla MVO

08u18 1 Royalty Camilla, de echtgenote van prins Charles (71) en de hertogin van Cornwall, viert vrijdag haar 73e verjaardag en daar staat het Instagramaccount van Clarence House, hun residentie van het Brits hof, bij stil met een nieuwe foto van de jarige.

Camilla is door Getty-fotograaf Chris Jackson eerder deze week in de tuin van Clarence House gekiekt. De hertogin draagt een blauw jasje en kijkt tussen de bomen en het groen in lachend in de camera.

Jackson noemt het een “groot voorrecht” om het officiële verjaardagsportret van Camilla te hebben mogen maken. “Ik heb de hertogin meer dan tien jaar lang over de hele wereld mogen volgen tijdens haar koninklijke reizen en ik hoop dat deze foto iets van haar grote gevoel voor humor tijdens een zomerdag in de tuinen van Clarence House weerspiegelt”, schrijft hij op zijn eigen Instagrampagina.



De fotograaf heeft in het verleden ook andere Britse royals als Queen Elizabeth, prins Charles, prins William en zijn vrouw Catherine vast mogen leggen.