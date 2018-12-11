Brak Meghan Markle koninklijk protocol op British Fashion Awards? KD

12u44 1 Royalty Meghan Markle (37) verscheen gisterenavond onaangekondigd op het podium van de British Fashion Awards. Haar nagellak ging echter met de aandacht lopen, want volgens fans van het koningshuis brak de hertogin zo het strenge protocol van de Queen.

De grote namen van de Britse modewereld kwamen gisteren samen in de Royal Albert Hall in Londen. De gastenlijst van het evenement bestond onder andere uit Kate Moss en de Beckhams. Meghan kwam de prijs voor British Womenswear Designer of the Year bekendmaken, en dat was niet toevallig, want de winnares was Clare Waight Keller.

Clare ontwierp de trouwjurk van de hertogin van Sussex. “Jouw vertrouwen krijgen voor zo’n belangrijk moment in je leven was zo’n eer”, aldus de ontwerpster tegen Meghan, die haar op een kus en een knuffel trakteerde. “Ik kan je daarvoor niet genoeg bedanken.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

De outfit van Meghan, een zwarte jurk die haar schouders onthulde en haar zwangere buikje niet verborg, en dan vooral haar zwarte nagellak ging echter met alle aandacht lopen. Het protocol van de Queen schrijft namelijk voor dat royals enkel onopvallende nagellak mogen dragen. Zwart is dus ten strengste verboden. Royaltywatchers verdedigen Meghan echter. Volgens hen geldt die regel enkel op koninklijke evenementen. Meghan brengt de koningin dus niet te schande.