Beruchte stoïcijnse BBC-reporter geeft schijnbaar geen sikkepit om Royal Wedding
The three crowns, featuring @BBCSimonMcCoy 👑👑👑https://t.co/4ZmF1ahYKy #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/F12Sp3hvdL link
Zijn aanpak kan op veel bijval bij de Britten rekenen. Op Twitter verschijnen regelmatig clipjes met McCoy in de hoofdrol. Simon McCoy zal morgen het koninklijke huwelijk coveren voor de BBC en daar kijken heel wat fans naar uit. Vanochtend interviewde hij al drie dames in Windsor, met zelfgemaakte kronen op het hoofd. "Ik heb jullie allemaal gekken genoemd, waarvoor excuses", begon McCoy. "Maar ik vraag me toch enigszins af... waarom? Wat hebben jullie allemaal gedaan?"
This BBC Breaking News alert where @BBCSimonMcCoy announces when Kate Middleton is having her birthday is PEAK SIMON MCCOY pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J link
Dat McCoy populair is, mag blijken uit de ludieke oproep van een Twitteraar om een 'pot' te leggen voor het drinkgelag met McCoy na het huwelijk morgen. Anderen zouden alleen maar voor hem toch naar de tv-uitzending kijken.
Simon McCoy is niet aan zijn proefstuk toe. In oktober vorig jaar kondigde hij op geheel eigen wijze de zwangerschap van Kate Middleton aan: met een enthousiasme onder het minpunt. Maar misschien bedriegt de schijn wel. Emily Nash tweette dat ze het leuk praten vond met Simon McCoy vanochtend en voegde eraan toe: "Hij zal het wel ontkennen, maar volgens mij is hij stiekem dol op het hele circus." McCoy retweette het bericht.
Highly enjoying BBC News sending Simon McCoy to cover the royal wedding pic.twitter.com/4JDZ2coMHt link
Just switched on the TV. Simon McCoy is on and presenting wedding build up in his very amusing and dry way. link
If he is presenting tomorrow I could be persuaded to watch. For the giggles.
How I wish I were at Windsor with @BBCSimonMcCoy , @JaneHillNews & the lovely-that-is @chrisckmedia right now ❤ Even if it's just to get Simon a stiff drink post #AfternoonLive! link
May get a train up tomorrow to experience, what looks like, a wonderful atmosphere. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hTIMo4M5Ha
I loved speaking to the royal correspondents’ Correspondent @BBCSimonMcCoy earlier. He’ll deny it, but I think he’s secretly loving all things #royalwedding 😉 pic.twitter.com/8bZOP0LaPR link
Reacties