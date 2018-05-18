Beruchte stoïcijnse BBC-reporter geeft schijnbaar geen sikkepit om Royal Wedding

How I wish I were at Windsor with @BBCSimonMcCoy , @JaneHillNews & the lovely-that-is @chrisckmedia right now ❤ Even if it's just to get Simon a stiff drink post #AfternoonLive!



May get a train up tomorrow to experience, what looks like, a wonderful atmosphere. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hTIMo4M5Ha

Nathan Chard(@ NathanEChard)