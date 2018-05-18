Beruchte stoïcijnse BBC-reporter geeft schijnbaar geen sikkepit om Royal Wedding

Simon McCoy
Royalty Simon McCoy is een fenomeen in Groot-Brittannië. De BBC-reporter ging al meermaals viraal met zijn onderkoelde manier van verslaggeving over onderwerpen in het luchtigere segment. Zoals het huwelijk van prins Harry met de Amerikaanse actrice Meghan Markle. Laconiek, stoïcijns, Brits, ging de ervaren rot in het vak vanochtend drie vrouwelijke fans van het koningshuis over het Kanaal te lijf.

Zijn aanpak kan op veel bijval bij de Britten rekenen. Op Twitter verschijnen regelmatig clipjes met McCoy in de hoofdrol. Simon McCoy zal morgen het koninklijke huwelijk coveren voor de BBC en daar kijken heel wat fans naar uit. Vanochtend interviewde hij al drie dames in Windsor, met zelfgemaakte kronen op het hoofd. "Ik heb jullie allemaal gekken genoemd, waarvoor excuses", begon McCoy. "Maar ik vraag me toch enigszins af... waarom? Wat hebben jullie allemaal gedaan?"

Dat McCoy populair is, mag blijken uit de ludieke oproep van een Twitteraar om een 'pot' te leggen voor het drinkgelag met McCoy na het huwelijk morgen. Anderen zouden alleen maar voor hem toch naar de tv-uitzending kijken.

Simon McCoy is niet aan zijn proefstuk toe. In oktober vorig jaar kondigde hij op geheel eigen wijze de zwangerschap van Kate Middleton aan: met een enthousiasme onder het minpunt. Maar misschien bedriegt de schijn wel. Emily Nash tweette dat ze het leuk praten vond met Simon McCoy vanochtend en voegde eraan toe: "Hij zal het wel ontkennen, maar volgens mij is hij stiekem dol op het hele circus." McCoy retweette het bericht.

