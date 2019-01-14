België heeft er weer een nieuwe prins bij TDS

Bron: Instagram 0 Royalty Prins Edouard de Ligne de la Trémoille, lid van een van de oudste Belgische adellijke families, en zijn vrouw, de Italiaanse actrice Isabella Orsiniis, zijn zopas ouders geworden. Het koppel kreeg een zoontje: An­toine Tau Edouard Adrien. Ons land krijgt er zo weer een prins bij.

De ­Ligne is één van de ongeveer tien families in België waarvan de afstammelingen een prinselijke titel krijgen. Ze ontvangen geen dotatie of andere voordelen. Edouard (42) en Isabella (44) trouwden in 2009 in Henegouwen. Voor het huwelijk in het kasteel van Antoing in Henegouwen was ook de Italiaanse eerste minister Silvio Berlusconi uitgenodigd. Hij is namelijk de peter van Orsini.

De datum van het huwelijk is destijds verschillende keren verplaatst omwille van de drukke agenda van Berlusconi. Uiteindelijk heeft hij het ­huwelijk niet bijgewoond. Het koppel woont ­intussen in Frankrijk en had al twee dochters.