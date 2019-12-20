“Beste wensen”: koninklijk gezin stuurt kerstkaart de wereld in LV

20 december 2019

20u04

Bron: ANP 8 Royalty Het Belgisch koningshuis heeft vrijdag iedereen fijne feestdagen gewenst via Twitter. Dat deed het met een foto die is gemaakt op de achttiende verjaardag van prinses Elisabeth in oktober, maar nog niet eerder werd gepubliceerd.

Het Koninklijk Paleis publiceerde vrijdagavond een mooi kiekje van het voltallige gezin. In vier talen wensen koning Filip en zijn gezin iedereen een fijne kerst en een gelukkig nieuwjaar. "#JoyeuxNoël et #BonneAnnée. Zalige #Kerst en #GelukkigNieuwjaar. #FroheWeihnachten und glückliches #NeuesJahr. #MerryChristmas and #HappyNewYear." De foto dateert van de achttiende verjaardag van prinses Elisabeth in oktober.

Woensdag was het voltallige Belgische koningshuis ook al aanwezig bij een traditioneel kerstconcert op het koninklijk paleis in Brussel. Filip en Mathilde organiseren jaarlijks het concert om iedereen te bedanken die het afgelopen jaar heeft bijgedragen aan de activiteiten van de koning en koningin.