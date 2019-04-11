“Beschermt of besteelt hij zijn volk?”: sultan van Maleisië zet kwaad bloed met horloge van 500.000 euro TDS

11 april 2019

17u20 1 Royalty De in januari afgetreden Maleisische Sultan Muhammad V - Maleisië kent een roulerend koningschap, waarbij elke vijf jaar een sultan uit een andere regio wordt verkozen tot koning - heeft kwaad bloed gezet bij veel inwoners van het land in Zuidoost-Azië. Op de sociale media is een foto opgedoken waarop de sultan een horloge draagt dat zo’n 500.000 euro kost. “Een schande, hij is zo corrupt als de pest”, reageren veel Maleisiërs ontzet.

Het uurwerk van de koning werd opgemerkt door het Instagram-account Insane Luxury Life, dat bijhoudt welke dure horloges door welke beroemdheden worden gedragen. De vorst heeft een uurwerk van het exclusieve merk Jacob & Co dat bestaat uit 18 karaat witgoud. Van het horloge werden wereldwijd maar 18 exemplaren gemaakt.

Onder de foto wordt met veel verontwaardiging gereageerd. Veel Maleisiërs vinden het prijskaartje van het horloge compleet buiten proportie en spreken schande over de sultan. “Beschermt of besteelt hij zijn volk?”, werpt iemand op onder de foto. “Ik ben van Maleisië en als je die 500.000 euro omzet naar onze valuta, dan is dat meer dan 2 miljoen. Wat een verschrikkelijke sultan!” Of ook: “Hij is zo corrupt als de pest. Iedereen kan koning zijn als je al het fortuin van je burgers ter beschikking krijgt.”

Toch nemen anderen het op voor de sultan. “Haters gonna hate. Hij is een sultan. Hij moet niet corrupt zijn om geld te stelen bij zijn volk. Hij is rijk geboren”, klinkt het. En: “Hij is een sultan. Wat verwacht je anders dat hij draagt? Een G-shock horloge van Casio?”