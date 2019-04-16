‘Babydonaties’ Harry en Meghan hebben enorme impact Redactie

13u29 0 royalty Prins Harry (34) en zijn vrouw Meghan (37) zijn intens dankbaar voor alle donaties die fans hebben gedaan aan hulporganisaties naar aanleiding van de aanstaande geboorte van hun eerste kind. In een bericht op Instagram schrijven ze dat het geld een ‘echt verschil’ kan maken.

Harry en Meghan hebben het publiek gevraagd geen cadeautjes te sturen, maar in plaats daarvan een donatie te doen. Met het bericht van vandaag willen de twee de impact tonen van alle gulle gevers. “Of het nu om 5 of 1000 pond ging, het aanbieden van vrijwilligerswerk, of het doorgeven van het bericht. Jullie hebben je best gedaan. Namens de hertog en hertogin (en baby Sussex) danken we jullie enorm.’’

De kleine Sussex komt ergens in de komende weken ter wereld. Verschillende media denken dat het in ieder geval voor 7 mei gaat gebeuren, aangezien opa prins Charles eerder vandaag een reis naar Duitsland aankondigde.