ROODBITS. Iedereen kleurt rood voor Rode Neuzen Dag KDL

29 november 2019

11u35 1 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream. Vandaag staat volledig in het teken van Rode Neuzen Dag 2019.

An Lemmens en Niels Destadsbader presenteren vanavond de slotshow op VTM.

Ook Bart De Wever steunt Rode Neuzen Dag. “Iedereen die opgroeiende tieners in huis heeft, weet dat psychische weerbaarheid in deze digitale tijd een grote uitdaging is geworden”, zegt hij.

Ook Jens Dendoncker is vanavond paraat in de slotshow.

De hele Vlaamse regering ging vandaag lesgeven in een school in Zaventem. Minister Ben Weyts werd even leerkracht lichamelijke opvoeding.

Minister Hilde Crevits had het als leerkracht dan weer over technologie, het menselijk lichaam en bewegen.

Ruth Beeckmans - in rode trui - roept dan weer op om nog even geld te doneren.

‘De Buurtpolitie’-actrice Charlotte De Groof koos rode kledij uit.

Virginie Claes en haar kroost kleuren bijna helemaal rood.

Influencer en Miss België-kandidate Celine Van Ouytsel en de Sint kleuren rood. “Ook ik heb een moeilijke periode gekend in mijn jeugd. In het eerste en tweede middelbaar zat ik slecht in mijn vel op school. Ik kreeg te maken met gemene, lelijke opmerkingen van leerlingen, wat mij toen heel onzeker maakte. Gelukkig zag ik snel in dat het probleem bij hen lag, niet bij mij”, schrijft Celine.

Het team van Qmusic kleurde de afgelopen week nog roder dan anders.

Ook het team van ‘Wat een Dag’ doet mee.

Rode Neuzen Dag kent vandaag zijn finale. Met het ingezamelde geld helpt Rode Neuzen Dag onze jongeren sterker te maken, vooral op scholen. Samen met meer dan 2 miljoen lezers gaat HLN voor #generationstronger. Als elke HLN-lezer slechts 1 euro bijdraagt, kan Rode Neuzen Dag een recordsom ophalen in de laatste rechte lijn. Het enige wat je daarvoor moet doen, is een sms sturen. Dat doe je door NEUS te sms’en naar 4666. Met slechts 1 euro kan je dus een wereld van verschil maken. Of het is gelukt, verneem je vanavond tijdens de grote liveshow op VTM om 20.40 uur.