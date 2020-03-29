Ronan Keating is vader geworden van zijn vijfde kindje DBJ

29 maart 2020

16u15 0 showbizz Ronan Keating (43) en zijn vrouw Storm (38) hebben hun tweede kindje verwelkomd. Zondag plaatste de zanger een foto op Instagram met de kleine aanwinst.

“Hallo wereld. Even wat goed nieuws in deze tijd verspreiden met de geboorte van ons kleine meisje Coco Knox Keating”, schrijft de voormalig Boyzone-zanger. Ronan laat weten dat de bevalling goed verliep en het kindje vrijdag “kalmpjes” ter wereld is gekomen. “Mama & Baba are rocking”, besluit hij zijn bericht.

De zanger en zijn vrouw kregen in 2017 hun eerste kindje samen, zoon Cooper. Ronan deelt met zijn ex-vrouw ook zoon Jack (21), dochter Missy (19) en dochter Ali (14).