Romanie Schotte, Miss België 2017, gaat trouwen met de broer van Louis Talpe

15 januari 2019

Miss België 2017 Romanie Schotte (21) gaat trouwen met haar vriend Stefan Talpe, de broer van acteur Louis Talpe. Het huwelijk staat gepland voor september. Dat schrijft de Krant van West-Vlaanderen en werd door Romanie bevestigd aan onze redactie.

“We zijn nu drie jaar samen, verloofd en gaan in september trouwen", vertelt de Brugse schone in een interview met de Krant van West-Vlaanderen. Een precieze datum is momenteel nog niet bekend.

Het nieuws van de verloving van het koppel volgt kort op het verlovingsnieuws van Louis Talpe met zijn vriendin Tiffany. De acteur is de broer van Romanies verloofde. In november kondigde de ‘Mega Mindy’-acteur aan dat hij zijn Zweedse vriendin ten huwelijk had gevraagd.