Roger Van Damme toont zijn bruidstaart voor Gert Verhulst

01 juni 2019

01 juni 2019

Roger Van Damme (48) heeft de bruidstaart voor het huwelijk van Gert Verhulst gemaakt. Dat maakte het Njam!-gezicht zelf bekend. "Zo blij om deel uit te maken van deze speciale dag."

Het is geen geheim dat Roger en Gert goed bevriend zijn. Gert heeft een passie voor eten en heeft met Njam! een kookzender in handen. Op die zender is Roger Van Damme als één van de vaste gezichten te zien. Op de taart, die rijkelijk versierd werd, staan ook de namen van het koppel.

Heel wat bekende koppen feliciteerden Roger met zijn taart. Bart Kaëll noemt de taart “mooi”, Patrick Onzai en Dominique Persoone omschrijven het dan weer als “prachtig”. Jos Verhulst, de vader van Gert, laat de vele bewonderaars weten dat de taart bovendien ook heel lekker was.