Roel Vanderstukken getuige van setaccident bij ‘Familie’: “Chance gehad” DBJ

14 januari 2019

21u20 1 Showbizz Het was even schrikken op de set van ‘Familie’. Een voertuig schoof afgelopen zondag weg en belandde zo in een nabijgelegen beek. Roel Vanderstukken (42) toont een foto van het accident op zijn Instagrampagina.

“Setaccident”, schrijft Roel Vanderstukken bij de laatste foto op zijn instagramprofiel. “Klein chanceke gehad”, voegt de acteur daar nog aan toe. Op de foto is een wagen te zien die door de regenweer is beginnen schuiven en zo in een nabijgelegen beek terecht kwam.

Ook de officiële instagrampagina van ‘Familie’ maakt gewag van het incident. “OEPS! Dit stond niet in het script 😅. Ongelukken kunnen eens gebeuren op de set. (Gelukkig alleen materiële schade) #vtmfamilie #achterdeschermen”, staat er op het profiel te lezen.